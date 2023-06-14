Money Diary: A Solicitor In Wiltshire On 42k

This week: "I'm a 27-year-old NQ solicitor from Wiltshire. I've been living with my partner G for two years and last year we got a dog, P, who is the light of our lives. I have been in my current job for just over a month as I moved firms after I qualified. This was not in my career plan but my previous firm messed me around a bit and I have no regrets whatsoever as I can see myself staying here for a while yet. In July last year, G and I bought our first house which I saved hard for after doing my postgrad. The house isn't a doer-upper, but it needs some love (who thought purple walls and purple carpets were a good idea?). With the massive rise in costs over the last year we simply haven't been able to afford to do anything we want to do to the house. However, now that G and I have good jobs and good wages we are looking forward to doing up the house, going on some lovely holidays and spoiling P rotten."