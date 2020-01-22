Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Solicitor In Birmingham On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am 26 years old and have just come back to work from maternity leave. I’m a solicitor and work in conveyancing. Me, my husband T and baby F are living with my family while our house, which we recently purchased, gets renovated. It’s a big project! I left my old job because they asked me to relocate and this wasn’t possible.
I had quite a lavish wedding which means that I’m still paying off debt but we really needed our own space and so family helped out to get us our first home. I used to be very outgoing but since I’ve become a mother I no longer fit the crowd, so I kind of left my social circle so I can concentrate on myself and F and my career.
My friends are still clubbing and eating out every day and I just couldn’t do all that anymore. My family does take up a lot of my time and I vowed I would be healthier when I get back to work but the stress and pressure of performing at the best level means that I welcome a sugar rush and takeout."
Industry: Law
Age: 26
Location: Birmingham
Salary: £30,000
Paycheque amount: £1,914 and £80 child benefit.
Number of housemates: Six (Mum, Dad, brother, sister-in-law, husband T and baby F).
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £465 mortgage.
Loan payments: £200 a month to a loan company, £140 credit card bills, £30 for my dad's credit card.
Utilities: £78 gas and electric, £98 council tax, £75 water.
Transportation: £160 petrol, £980 car insurance paid annually, £120 car tax paid annually, £100 for MOT and service.
Phone bill: £26 SIM only.
Savings? All of it has gone on buying the house.
