Money Diary: A Solicitor In The Midlands On 85k

This week: "I'm a 28-year-old lawyer living in the Midlands with my husband, J. I work in the City so I travel down to London once a week for a few days and stay there. The rest of the time I work from home. My firm is super flexible so some weeks I work from home completely. I did live in London as a trainee solicitor but after COVID J and I decided to move back to the Midlands to be close to family. Although we miss living in London sometimes, it was definitely the right decision for us. I am more of a spender than my husband (he says) but we both love travelling and this is a priority for us so we spend a lot on holidays and staycations. J and I share finances so we get paid into the same account and then just share everything."



Occupation: Litigation lawyer

Industry: Law

Age: 28

Location: Midlands

My salary: £85,000 + bonus

My husband’s salary: £52,000

My paycheque amount: £3,800 (bonus is paid separately in one go at year end, up to 20% of salary).

My husband’s paycheque amount: £2,900

Number of housemates: One: my husband, J.

Pronouns: She/her