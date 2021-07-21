Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Social Worker In Manchester On 28k

Housing costs: My mortgage is £482.91. My energy and water bills come to approximately £80. My council tax is £98 (single person discount). My service charge is paid quarterly and is £358.96 so I leave £129 in my bank account each month to cover this cost.

Loan payments: I pay £61 towards my student loan debt, which comes out of my payslip automatically. I have approximately £26,000 of student loan debt.

Savings? Property: I have a residential mortgage on a three-bedroom flat in Salford that is worth £140,000. Investments: I have a stocks and shares ISA with Hargreaves Lansdown, with 312 units in the Fidelity World Index, 178 units in iShares Global Property, 131 units in iShares Overseas Corporate Bond Index and 95 units in iShares Overseas Government Bond Index. Pension: I have a pension with the Local Government Pension Scheme. I pay in 6.5% of my pre-tax salary and the scheme matches this with around 19.5% of my salary. Emergency savings: I have six months of emergency savings in a cash ISA.

All other monthly expenses: Phone bill £8.11. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £14 Unison membership, £5.99 Microsoft. I'm lucky in that I use a friend's Netflix account and my brother's Amazon Prime account. Stocks and shares ISA £160. Emergency savings £10, to cover the cost of any future inflation. £75 towards a savings account for my car, which covers the cost of my car insurance, road tax and MOT, which I like to pay towards annually. It should also (hopefully) cover the costs of any repairs I need for my car. I have a savings account to pay for decorating my flat, furniture and any white goods that might need replacing. I pay £100 a month into this account. Frivolities savings, this covers the cost of all entertainment and leisure activities like holidays, events, nights out, as well as buying gifts for others and expensive treats for myself.