Money Diary: A Social Worker Living In London On 47k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I manage a social work team in central London, and love my job. I went back to uni in my mid 20s to retrain (I used to work in marketing) and while I don’t regret it at all, I do feel like it set me back financially for years. My job is fulfilling but I sometimes find myself envious of friends who have less stress but a much higher salary plus savings under their belt. I have zero savings although not much debt (I have just finished paying off my student loan, and after years of living off credit cards and an overdraft, I paid off my other debt about four years ago, and have managed to keep it to a minimum since).
"I definitely prioritise travel and experiences over savings or clothes/things… Juggling quality of life vs planning for my financial future is a constant battle, especially as I watch friends buy property and settle down (usually with family help, which isn't an option for me, as much as my mum would love to if she could).
"For my professional status and age, I feel financially behind, but am also aware that I have a great time compared to a lot of people and have chosen to prioritise fun. I'm also proud of how I've managed to build a financially independent life that is also fulfilling. The only time it panics me is when I picture being 40, still single and renting with a housemate while all my friends are in homes they have purchased for themselves."
Industry: Social work
Age: 34
Location: London
Salary: £47.5k
Paycheque amount: About £2,500 after deductions (although after this month it will be £2,700 as no more student loan repayments).
Number of housemates: One
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £875 rent.
Loan payments: I officially finished paying back my student loan last month. I have about £1,800 in credit card debt from holidays over the last few months that I’m trying to pay off at about £300 a month. I’m owed a rebate of about £900 on my student loan as I overpaid, which will go straight towards paying this off.
Utilities: About £100 a month on average.
Transportation: I got a subsidised Oyster annual season ticket through work. £80 a month comes out of my salary and that covers all Tube/bus travel.
Phone bill: £55 (pretty sure I’m getting ripped off as I don’t get unlimited data so frequently have to buy add-ons, but am stuck in a contract).
Savings? Errrr…zero. I did have about £1,500 but spent it all on furniture when I moved flats a few months ago. I have a public sector pension that takes about £340 out of my salary every month.
Other: Spotify £10, Netflix £7.99, Now TV £7.99 (only got this to watch Game of Thrones and keep meaning to cancel!), charity donations £25, gym £115.
Day One
6am: Wake up exhausted and feel like I have a cold coming on. Very much want to hit snooze but I’m booked into a 7am HIIT class and if I’m a no-show, I get charged £10. I’m a member of an exercise studio – something I never thought I’d say! I used to find places like that really intimidating and if I’m honest, a bit pretentious. But I’ve found a friendly one and have been going for over a year now, and am absolutely addicted. It costs a £115 a month but I do about five classes a week, so the cost per class is pretty good value. It’s done wonders for my stress levels, although I'm very sad to have discovered that more money does not equal visible abs. Roll out of bed, struggle into my leggings and make toast with peanut butter to eat on the way to the bus stop. Pay for the bus with my Oyster, so it feels free.
8am: Made my HIIT class but forgot to pack shoes for the day, so will be sat at my desk in my unstylish Sports Direct gym trainers. Am starting to feel very sorry for myself, so buy a fresh beetroot, ginger and apple juice on walk to office to magically cure my cold. Realise as I’m paying that I’ve left my wallet at the gym. Today is not my day. Thank god for Apple Pay. £3
12.30pm: Have spent all morning feeling lethargic and working through emails while drinking instant coffee. Pop to the Sainsbury’s across the road to buy lunch. Usually try and make extra dinner so I have leftovers for the next day but last night I just had a sandwich and lots of cheese while I watched Love Island. Buy myself another sandwich (the New Yorker from the posh range, salty but delicious) and some pickled onion Monster Munch. Yes, there may be a relationship between my carb-based diet, my current lethargy and my distinct lack of abs… £3.90
2pm: I have to present to a funding panel this afternoon, which requires energy and an image of professionalism I’m not quite sure my gym trainers give off. It's an opportunity to demonstrate the good work my team is doing to support and protect vulnerable families, but it’s also a reminder of the stranglehold central government has on local authorities and the lack of resources we have. Sometimes it feels like we spend all our time coming up with great ideas for early interventions only to have to wait for things to go into crisis so that funding can be approved to help. This usually means more trauma for the family, not to mention a bigger bill for the state in the long run. It’s exhausting and frustrating, but part of the job. Only one solution: more caffeine. I get a free Caffè Nero through my o2 priority app on Tuesdays, so stop off there on my way to the panel for a flat white.
6pm: Realise on the way home that my Oyster card is in my wallet. I can’t face going home the long way round to collect it from the gym, so swipe onto the Overground with Apple Pay. A begrudging £1.70.
8pm: I cook dinner using what’s left in my fridge from last week’s supermarket shop, so pasta with homemade vegetable sauce. I burn the sauce because I get distracted voice-noting a friend who has just come down with shingles and has had to cancel our plans for a drink this week. It’s also her 30th at the weekend so she’s pretty furious. Her being quarantined and bored does give me a captive audience for my rambled thoughts, though (turns out I have a lot of feminist theories about the turning-30 freakout). Cover up burned taste with chilli sauce, and set half aside for lunch tomorrow. Collapse on the sofa to watch Amy sob her way out of Love Island, then off to bed.
Total: £8.60
Day Two
6am: Early wake-up for the gym again, boxing this time, my favourite of all the classes. I’m really uncoordinated so have to concentrate very hard to keep up. I find it therapeutic as I’m physically incapable of thinking about work or anything else while I’m doing it. Peanut butter on toast again, eaten on the bus, which I have to pay for because of leaving my bloody wallet yesterday. £1.50
8am: Reunited with my wallet (returned by a very bemused boxing instructor who can’t understand that I left it there overnight so casually… I choose not to explain to him that my frequent forgetfulness has left me pretty immune to the stress of it). Very sweaty and knackered from the class and still feel like I’m getting sick, so go to Pret and get an orange juice and one of those pots with fruit, granola, acai and almond butter. I listened to a podcast yesterday debunking wellness myths around food, but I’m still a sucker for anything in a little pot that looks like it will help my health. £4.89
12.30pm: Eat my leftover lunch and a bunch of rocky road that someone has brought into the office.
3pm: Cave on a walk back to the office from a meeting and buy a coffee from my favourite café. They’re so friendly and they always give me a discount because I work for the council. £2
6.30pm: Pop round to visit my shingles pal. She has a nasty rash but is otherwise symptom-free. I maintain a safe distance and drop off her birthday card/gift for the weekend. My philosophy for gifts is similar to how I spend money on myself, prioritising experience over stuff. So I'm taking us out in a few weeks for a five-course seafood dinner at a restaurant on a barge. I love to eat and she loves barges (!), so it seemed like the perfect shared experience. Stop at her local Waitrose on the way home and pick up some salad bits and salmon for dinner tonight/lunch tomorrow, then Overground home to watch Love Island while engaging furiously in a WhatsApp group chat about how much we love Amber and hate to see her waste her tears on Michael. You can do better Amber! £7
Total: £15.39
Day Three
7.30am: No gym this morning so a lie-in. Have toast (no peanut butter, was in too much of a rush) and run for train. Launch myself through the doors just before they close then have to stand and look casual when I really just want to collapse in a breathless heap. You’d think I’d be fitter after all those gym classes, but no. Treat myself to round two breakfast on my way to office: yoghurt with mango jam and a juice. £2
12.30pm: Eat leftovers from last night for lunch. Then walk to a meeting in our main office and get a can of 'Yoga Bunny' (fizzy pop designed to make me feel healthy) from Pret because it is too hot not to have refreshment. Listen to Phoebe Waller-Bridge on How to Fail podcast while I walk and drink, and generally have a nice stroll. A nice breather in my day. £1.10
3pm: The managers' meeting was cancelled and no one remembered to tell me. A one-hour round trip for no reason (the nice walk and drink notwithstanding, they wasted my time! Our team is the only one not based at the main office and this kind of thing happens all the time – it is SO annoying). Moan at colleagues about it when I get back while I stand in front of the air con unit, then pop to Sainsbury’s for some Doritos – all the sweaty walking has made me hungry. Also get a Twix for one of our students, because I’m nice. £1.45
6pm: Going to see The Internet play at Somerset House tonight. I bought two tickets ages ago and gave the second one to my housemate as his birthday present. We meet at Oxford Street after work and get pizza and drinks at Homeslice (we get the 'speciality' pizza with Wagyu beef and truffle sauce because the waitress bigs it up, and it’s…fine, I guess? I feel a bit like I’ve been tricked by some fancy words into spending an extra tenner), then walk to Somerset House. The sun is out and the crowd is chilled. The band are great, although I get slightly distracted as always by the hundreds of people watching the whole thing through their iPhone camera. It drives me insane. Why do you need 50 blurry photos and videos of one show? To add insult to injury, on the way out of the gig I manage to drop my phone and smash the screen. It’s useable for now but at some point soon it’s going to be an expensive fix. We get the Tube home and my housemate treats us to an Uber from the station to the flat. £33 on dinner/drinks.
Total: £37.55
Day Four
7.30am: Usual routine of toast on way to Overground. Am based in a different office today, providing management cover to our referrals team while they’re on a training day. Realise on way to work that I have run out of data on my phone and buy a top-up, because heaven forbid I don’t have access to Instagram or dating apps for a day. Not that either does me much good… £6.50
9.30am: Get set up at the main office and then nip out to get a coffee – being here means I don’t have my mug or instant coffee (as if I need the excuse). Grab a flat white and a chocolate croissant, because apparently I eat two breakfasts a day now. £3.78
1pm: Finding the day really stressful! I hate being responsible for another team, am out of my comfort zone and feeling scrutinised, convinced that I’m going to be outed as an incompetent fraud. Run to Pret to buy a lunch that I eat at my desk while working. Get a salmon salad and crisps. £5.49
6pm: What a weirdly stressful day. Cannot wait to get back to my own team and office on Monday. Finish work in desperate need of wine and feeling sweaty and panicked. Head on Overground to a friend’s house. She lives near me and we’re going out tonight to a new street food/bar/pop-up (doesn’t east London just love those) but we can’t head out until her boyfriend gets home from work to take care of their 3-year-old. Play with the kid and chat until her boyfriend gets home. Realise on the way there that I’ve already burned through my top-up data and buy another, bigger bolt-on. I am clearly spending way too much time on my phone. £10.50
8pm: Head to the bar. Have two large glasses of wine (friend is pregnant again and sips at overpriced elderflower fizzy pop while I glug much-needed alcohol) and a genuinely excellent vegan burger and chips. It’s sunny, there’s a DJ and we’re sat outside. It’s busy but still chilled. I like this place! Walk home afterwards, and by the time I’ve chatted to my housemate about our respective Fridays and caught up on Love Island it’s 2am before I fall asleep. £20.50
Total: £46.77
Day Five
7am: Wake up early and can’t get back to sleep so laze on my bed until it’s time to get ready for my 9.45am HIIT class. Eat toast on the way and feel tired and disoriented. Didn’t get anywhere near enough sleep, but also feel generally woozy.
10.30am: Struggle through the HIIT class. Feel weak, achy and tired. Normally on a Saturday I do a double class so was going to do boxing afterwards, but can’t face it. Walk home instead, which takes about an hour and a half. I get a flat white and a slice of vegan banana bread on the way. It costs £6.30 altogether, which seems excessive.
12pm: Get home, sit on my bed to listen to end of my podcast and almost immediately fall asleep, still in sweaty gym kit. Sleep until 2pm! This is not like me. Regardless of late night, have felt knackered all week. Need vegetables and sleep and ideally two weeks on a beach.
4pm: Have spent the last couple of hours pottering around the flat, cleaning, tidying and watching some of the Glastonbury coverage that I missed at the time (am baffled but entertained by Miley’s set, disappointed and underwhelmed by Janet Jackson). One of my best mates texts to say she has just had a weird day date and wants to debrief, plus go out tonight. I’m halfway through dyeing my hair (I used to spend a fortune going to the hairdresser every six weeks to get my grey roots covered up but now just spend eight quid a month in Boots and do it myself), but tell her if she comes round I’ve got prosecco in the fridge and we can go out later.
2am: Well, that escalated. Drinks in the flat, impromptu trip to a pub for a mate’s girlfriend’s birthday drinks, followed by dancing. Ended up in a kebab shop eating burger and chips. Not the healthy, relaxing, early night I’d planned! £11 on Ubers, £34 in the pub and £11 in the kebab shop.
Total: £62.30
Day Six
11am: Unsurprisingly sleep late. Wake up and eat the brunch my housemate very nicely cooks for me as my half of the fridge totally empty. Eat on the sofa while he watches The Real Housewives of New York reunion show. I’ve never seen it before and find it utterly overwhelming. So much shouting! Much prefer the comparatively calm pleasures of Love Island.
2pm: Head to Walthamstow Garden Party to meet friends. Get to bus stop and realise I’ve left my Oyster card in my other jacket pocket, so bus costs me £1.50.
3pm: I’ve never been to this before and am expecting a cosy village fête vibe, so am shocked to discover it is HUGE. A lot of people, a lot of stands and a lot of noise. Takes me ages to find my friend (the same one from Friday). Her 3-year-old is napping on the picnic blanket in the sun and I’m jealous. Various other people join us; it’s lovely to see everyone but I feel a bit too tired to be on great form. It’s mostly old uni friends that I haven’t seen for months – one asks me, "What’s new, do you still live in London?" which is a bit jarring. Apparently I’ve been out of the loop so long, people thought I’d left town! Since I last saw them many have had babies, renovated houses, got married, etc. I draw a bit of a blank about my news and mutter about work. When I got promoted in January my personal life took a bit of a back seat. I’ve been social again recently, but still feel like this year has gone by in a bit of a work blur and need to focus on catching up with friends and maybe even trying to get a romantic life going again. As much as I love my work, talking about child protection as your only 'news' can be a bit of a social buzzkill.
Get a vegan pasta dish (desperately trying to balance out the kebab shop cheeseburger) from one of the many, many street food stands and also a coffee. The coffee stand has banned single-use cups, so you have to provide your own KeepCup or buy/rent one of theirs. I have mine on me and am pleased to see that the event is trying to be environmentally friendly. Am on a mission to eliminate single-use plastic/waste from my flat at the minute. Last month I bought a Mooncup and machine-washable cotton rounds for taking off my mascara. Both a success so far! Have a list in my phone of other swaps I want to make. There is a stand selling handmade soaps, so buy a charcoal and tea tree one (good for body and face apparently), and a wooden tray to keep it on. No more plastic shower gel bottles for me! Also grab a brownie from the cake stand. Coffee £2.50, pasta £7.50, soap and dish £11, brownie £2.20.
6pm: Walk home as am knackered and want to buy and cook something healthy for dinner before I get too tired. Grab some veg and make a black bean and sweet potato chilli when I get in. Have a bowl for dinner, with two portions left over that I Tupperware up, ready for lunch at work tomorrow and Tuesday. Watch Love Island (of course), reply to a few messages from guys on Hinge (you never know!), then head to bed. £4.55
Total: £29.25
Day Seven
7am: Wake up determined to have a more organised week. Very aware that forgetfulness, clumsiness and general poor planning meant I spent way more than I needed to last week. Head to work, toast in hand and packed lunch in my bag, determined not to cave and buy second breakfasts, coffees or any other unnecessary extras today.
12.30pm: Eat my packed lunch while reading an article about 'mid-year fatigue' on The Guardian and immediately decide I have it. Text the link to my mum who replies that she thinks I’m just tired from working hard then trying to have big weekends to compensate, and also that I should get some iron tablets. No, Mum! I have a complex, modern psychological condition, not just a reasonable physical response to my diet and lifestyle!
7pm: After work I head to Soho Theatre to meet a friend. She bought us tickets to Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden’s live podcast record as my birthday present. I stop at Zara on the way (just to browse) and spot some things I might buy when I next get paid. Also spot a lot of things that just baffle me and make me feel old, because I literally cannot understand who they are designed for and where they would be appropriate to wear.
We saw Rose Matafeo’s show at Edinburgh Festival last summer and loved it. Spend all night laughing, a lovely start to the working week. Get Tube home together, making plans to keep an eye out for the best reviewed shows at Edinburgh next month so we can see them all when they come to London. £15 on a round of drinks and a vegan jackfruit burrito from the bar, which was delicious although not that filling. Get home and get gym bag sorted for next day while catching up on Love Island before falling asleep.
Total: £15
The Breakdown
Food/Drink: £171.16
Entertainment: £0
Clothes/Beauty: £11
Travel: £15.70
Other: £17
Total: £214.86
Conclusion
"I’ve been trying to have a relatively frugal month as I went away in May and June and needed to get back on track and start paying off my credit card. That said, I spent more than I thought I did! Nothing felt particularly expensive at the time but it easily adds up. Interested to see that the proportion of my spending is as I thought… Of all the expenditure, only £11 went on something to own and keep. The rest was on food, drink and being sociable. I’m frustrated by the 'wasted money' on data top-ups, bus fares because of a forgotten Oyster, takeaway coffees when I can have instant at work. I can think of a million other things I’d rather have spent that money on. It’s already such a fine balance; I love seeing friends and also want to start being more proactive about dating again, and that will involve spending even more money on going out – but I absolutely want to live within my means, and hopefully start saving again. The only solution is being more organised. Fingers crossed!"
