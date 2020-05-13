Money Diary: A Social Work Student In Leeds On 21k

Housing costs: My boyfriend and I live in a rented, three-storey townhouse which we love. I pay £397 for my half. Followed by payment into our bills account of £162 per month to cover Sky, phone, gas/electric, council tax, water, Disney+ and Netflix. We’re lucky that my partner works for Sky so we get a good deal on TV and phones.

Travel: I moved 30 minutes away from work just before lockdown so I haven’t had the full ‘travel to work’ experience yet. I’ve budgeted about £40 per week for petrol, however this will vary depending on the number of visits I have and if I’m at uni that week, as I travel over 100 miles to get there.

Debt repayments: £50 per month to a credit card I used for furniture, although I’ve been paying more lately due to not having to pay out for petrol etc.

Other expenses: £4.99 for Spotify student, £10.56 for prescription certificate (definitely recommend if you're on more than one long-term medication).

Savings: I try to put around £150 into savings each month, split between my LISA and holiday pots.