Money Diary: A Social Media Manager In London On 29k

My approach to money is weekly budgeting and only buying clothes you love like they’re your firstborn child. I try to budget weekly with £40-50 in my personal and £50 in the joint Monzo for food/drinks out etc. This has been working well so far. I do sometimes have to top up the weekly budget or just buy things on my regular bank card to pretend it didn’t happen, like birthday presents or new skincare products. I try to spend as little as possible on things like groceries, transport and buying lunch out so that I can then spend it on dinner with friends, quality clothes and visiting non-London friends. I also sell a few bits on Depop and I use the money from that for little treats. I know I should think about saving for a house deposit but that seems pretty impossible with rent prices in London. It’s also tricky to know exactly how much I’ll save or spend with a new job coming out of lockdown. So far I’ve put whatever was left at the end of my first paid month into savings which are not to be touched."