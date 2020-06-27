Money Diary: An Arts Administrator & Single Mum In Glasgow On 16k

Housing costs: £300 mortgage on a two-bedroom tenement flat, £140 council tax, factor fees (including building insurance) £85.

Loan payments: £0

Savings? ISA £1,800, Loyalty Saver £2,200, Help to Save Scheme £900, kids' ISAs £3,500 each. I’ve always been an avid saver (being the daughter of a financial advisor will do that to a girl) but my savings were wiped out six years ago when we bought our flat and again two years ago when I had to buy my ex out of the mortgage (two of my grandparents passed away at the same time as us separating so I was able to put £15k inheritance towards buying him out. I'm eternally thankful to my late grandparents for essentially enabling me to keep hold of the family home, though I do often wonder how we could have used that money had we not separated).

Utilities: £6 gas/electric (this should be £55 but I sweet-talked multiple friends and family into switching to Bulb with my referral code so currently enjoying the benefit of all the £50 credits), £22 broadband, £6 SIM only with Giffgaff.

Other: £3.99 Audible (usually £7.99 but I 'cancel' every few months to get the offer), £10 donation to Refuweegee (a Glasgow-based charity supporting refugees), £5.79 life insurance, £10 contents insurance (the irony that the contents of my flat are apparently worth more than my life is not lost on me). Standing orders into savings: ISA £100, Help to Save £50, kids ISAs £100 each (from child maintenance/child benefit). This locks away £350 pcm. If I have anything left at the end of the month I move this into an easy access savings account for future holidays/flat improvements – the monthly amount can vary between £0-250.

Monthly expenses currently paused due to lockdown: £45 monthly bus pass, £9.99 Spotify, 2 x £25 kids swimming lessons, 1 x £20 kids gymnastics.