Money Diary: An Ambulance Driver & Single Mum In Devon On 14k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 27-year-old single mum to a 3-year-old. She lives in a small terraced house in Devon which she bought before her daughter was born.
"I work part-time in the NHS for around 30 hours a week. My contract only stipulates I work 16.5 hours a week which attracts an unsocial payment enhancement of 21%/25% which I top up each week with flat rate overtime. This is a lot easier to fit around my childcare, although I often end up working less desirable shifts like lates and weekends. I don't get the additional annual leave so I'm not paid if I'm not working.
I'm very savvy with my money but I make sure my daughter and I have what we need. I tend to save pockets of money so I can take my daughter on mini trips around Europe."
Industry: NHS ambulance service
Age: 27
Location: Devon
Salary: Last year I earned £14,100 so it will be similar this year. It's different every month but works out to be about £1,090 take home monthly after tax, NI and my NHS pension. I get £80 per month in child benefit and £240 tax credits and her dad transfers me £350. It was agreed he would pay a little more than he needed.
Housemates: My daughter "A"
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage £400
Utilities inc internet: £200
Petrol for work and dropping off A: £80
Phone bill: £6
Savings for any car issues/insurance/tax etc: £100
A's savings account: £10
Food/groceries/nappies: £30 a week and A eats two days a week at school which is £4.40
Other: I also have a Tesco credit card which I use as a debit card to score extra points for days out. It's interest-free and I pay whatever the bill is at the end of every month.
