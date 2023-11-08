Money Diary: A Senior Project Manager In Edinburgh On £52,000

Housing costs: £795 rent.

Loan payments: I pay £224 per month in Student Loan repayments, which is deducted from my gross salary pre-tax. I also have one zero interest credit card with a balance of around £3,300, which I’m currently making monthly repayments to. This means I’ll pay the balance off before interest begins to accrue. My biggest debt which sometimes causes me to fret is my other credit card. This one is not zero interest, and the balance is currently around £3,700. I pay £400 per month to this card which more than covers the minimum payment and interest, but never seems to eat away at the balance quite quickly enough. This is the card I use in emergencies and when I occasionally go on unwise spending sprees, hence the balance.

Savings? The move to Edinburgh pretty much blew all my savings (who knew hiring movers and paying out for stacks of new furniture was so expensive?!). I’m down to a measly £550 in my savings account right now but I also put money aside into various sinking funds each month for different payments.

Pension? I contribute £146.76 into my pension from my gross salary pre-tax. My employer contributes £110.07 per month.

Utilities: £122 council tax (which includes water), £49.19 wifi, £13.25 TV licence, £45.27 approx for electricity.

All other monthly payments: £16.72 car insurance, £15.75 car tax, £18.44 SIM contract, £32.04 phone repayments, £82 gym membership. Subscriptions: £8.99 Amazon Prime; £6.99 Netflix; £10.99 Spotify; £3.99 Amazon Audible; £14.49 Apple iTunes; £1.59 Google storage; £2.99 Apple storage.