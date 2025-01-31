Money Diary: A Senior PR & Marketing Manager On £80,000

Housing costs: £1229.32 for my mortgage (£150 of this is an overpayment). I bought the house before I met D, so I still cover this completely on my own.

Loan payments: I pay £275 a month on a £8,264.80 car loan. When we bought our car earlier this year D put 50% cash down and I took out a bank loan for the remainder (because I didn’t have the spare savings, whereas D did). The interest rate on the bank loan was substantially better than the car finance offerings. I can also afford the monthly payments more than D, so this made sense to us.

Savings?: £5,300 in a personal cash ISA, £8,500 in a joint saver. I try to add money to both pots each month. D and I have an agreement to split whatever savings we have each month into both our personal and joint savers, to allow us to save towards a goal together, whilst still feeling like we can enjoy buying things we want individually. (For me, I’m saving up for a coffee machine and for him, a piano).

Pension? I pay £146.76 from my salary, plus a top up direct debit of £100 per month. I pay 5% and my employer pays 3%.

Utilities: D pays for all of these, and also puts in more money than I do into our joint current account, which we use for the food shopping during the month.

All other monthly payments: £22.88 car insurance, £63.99 gym membership, £100 Nest pension top-up, £10 Dementia UK, £10 RSPCA, £10 Cancer Research, £7.61 Phone Bill, £39 Peloton Membership. Subscriptions: £1.99 Disney Plus, £7.99 Amazon Prime.