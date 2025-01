Money Diary: A Senior PR & Marketing Manager On £80,000

This week: "I’m a 32-year-old senior PR & marketing manager living in Kent. I moved here from London over three years ago and actually wrote a money diary shortly after I moved. Quite a lot has changed since then! I met my fiancé, D, two years ago and we are currently planning our summer 2025 wedding. I’ve changed jobs since my last diary and had a nice bump up in salary, too.For the time being, we’re happy living where we do, but I think a move is on the cards in a few years' time to be a bit closer to both our parents before we have kids. So, as well as saving for a wedding and honeymoon, we also have this in the back of our mind too when it comes to savings.Money-wise I'm the perfect storm between spend-y and save-y. I transfer a good amount to my savings accounts at the start of the month, but I also love to treat myself. I used to be a lot more spend-y when it came to fashion and would often buy quite a few new pieces each month. These days though I’m more committed to saving (hello, wedding and honeymoon fund) and would rather spend my disposable income on treats such as getting my nails done and meals out. My fiance, D, is a teacher and his salary is less than half of mine, so we try to split things as fairly as we can. This is still a work in progress and I'm sure it will continue to evolve, but for now, it works really well for us."