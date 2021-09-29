Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Marketing Manager On The South Coast On 60k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.



This week: "I’m a 29-year-old PR and marketing manager who’s recently moved to the south coast. I’ve been in my current role since last year, after six months of being unemployed due to redundancy. I bought my first home this summer and have moved to a new town where I know no one. I’m single and lived in London with friends for over seven years. I moved back in with my parents throughout the pandemic and it made me realise how much I had missed the countryside and seaside life. I’ve been saving to buy a house for the past five years and after everything that happened last year, it was the kick up the backside I needed to take the plunge and try something completely new.