Money Diary: A Senior Marketing Executive On 32.5k

Housing costs: £409.68 mortgage including £50 overpayment.

Loan payments: £78 student loan (taken out before my paycheque).

Savings? Just under £6k in an instant-access savings account (this is going on the next stage of home renovations soon). I also put £50 per month in a Vanguard stocks and shares ISA and a further £210 per month in Chase savings split between travel, gifts and car expenses. These sinking funds are a fairly recent addition to help me feel more in control of my expenses.

Pension? I salary sacrifice 5% into my workplace pension scheme (about £135 per month pre-tax), which my employer matches.

Utilities: £172 council tax, £71.71 gas and electric (currently reduced by about 50% from normal due to building up £400 credit over summer), £29.49 water, £21.95 internet. P contributes £300 monthly towards utilities and things like the weekly shops as I tend to do most of them.

All other monthly payments: £10 giffgaff contract, £22.50 life insurance, £4 bank fee, £10 phone bill, £0.79 iCloud storage, £23.99 gym membership. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify premium.