Money Diary: A Senior Advisor On £42,138

This week: "I’m 29 years old, living in Edinburgh and working remotely in engagement for a regulator. I'm from the UK originally and spent almost 10 years living abroad with my family. I met my husband abroad and relocated back to the UK with him five years ago. We rented in Edinburgh until last year before purchasing a flat. We plan to remain child-free and adopt a cat soon."
Occupation: Senior advisor
Industry: Regulation
Age: 29
Location: Edinburgh
Salary: £42,138
Paycheque amount: £2,700
Number of housemates: One: my husband, E (who earns approximately £32,000).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,005 mortgage.
Loan payments: None.
Savings? £6,000 spread across a few accounts, and £500 in pots for things like holidays and Christmas.
Utilities: £166 council tax, £80 gas and electricity.
All other monthly payments: £36 phone plan, £22 union membership, £8 life insurance, £27 internet with Vodafone, £71 factor company for flat, £12 home insurance.
Pension? I have been in the civil service pension since 2022. I contribute 5.45% of my salary and my employer contributes 27%. I have one other small pension from my first job, which has about £6,000 in it.
Subscriptions: £8 Disney+, £30 Now TV, £5 Netflix, £9 Edinburgh Zoo, £29 ClassPass, £39 Apple storage and music, workouts and news.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I got both my undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the United States. I studied international relations, political science and Chinese. Both of these degrees were covered by scholarships from the university.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
We were comfortable — my mum was a teacher and my dad worked as a consultant. My dad encouraged me from an early age to get comfortable discussing finances. He made sure I read many books about finances like Rich Dad Poor Dad and taught me to always listen to Martin Lewis. My mum taught me to use vouchers and to think about whether I should spend or save, rather than impulse-purchasing. I remember my dad losing his job the day before my birthday as a child and him putting on a brave face for me. I’m so grateful for my parents, who are always there to give me advice to this day.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out of my parents' house at 18 to attend university, returning each summer unless I was travelling or interning somewhere else. After graduating, I moved to the UK with my now husband, E.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
My parents helped me out with groceries from time to time while I was at university, which I was very grateful for. I would say I became fully independent at 22.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got my first job at 17 at the Starbucks on my university campus. I got the job so I could have some extra spending money. I ended up meeting my husband and my future roommates while working there.
Do you worry about money now?
I worry about being secure enough in case E or I lose our job unexpectedly. We are committed to remaining child-free, which takes some of the pressure off, but I do get nervous and compare myself to others at the same stage of life. It has cost us a huge amount of money to apply for visas so that E can stay in the UK so that has impacted our savings. At this point we have paid the Home Office just over £12,000 in just under five years. Our current arrangement is that I pay our mortgage and E pays a similar amount into our joint account, which covers all our bills and groceries. We keep the rest of our paycheques in our individual accounts for saving and our own spending. It works well for us.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, we had family help purchasing a flat last year. We saved £15k, and my parents and E’s parents gifted us £14k each for our deposit. We are forever grateful for this help so that we could get on the property ladder.
