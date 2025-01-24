Money Diary: A Senior Advisor On £42,138

Do you worry about money now?

I worry about being secure enough in case E or I lose our job unexpectedly. We are committed to remaining child-free, which takes some of the pressure off, but I do get nervous and compare myself to others at the same stage of life. It has cost us a huge amount of money to apply for visas so that E can stay in the UK so that has impacted our savings. At this point we have paid the Home Office just over £12,000 in just under five years. Our current arrangement is that I pay our mortgage and E pays a similar amount into our joint account, which covers all our bills and groceries. We keep the rest of our paycheques in our individual accounts for saving and our own spending. It works well for us.