Money Diary: A Secondary School Teacher On £43,000

This week: “I’m a 33-year-old mum of the coolest daughter living in the North West. I am recently separated from my daughter’s dad and entering my single-gal era. I won’t lie, the past few months have been incredibly tough, but I am now focused on building a good life for myself and my daughter. I teach at a secondary school and I love working in education. I have steadily climbed the pay-scale over the last seven years and now earn the most I have ever earned. I also have a side hustle and an idea for another, but my life is so different to what it was a year ago that I actually feel skint! One of the main reasons I wanted to write a Money Diary is because it will make me spend money deliberately, rather than in a casual way. I got into this habit when things were much easier and there were two salaries coming in. I have now moved from a mortgaged home and into a rented apartment, and it’s a bit of a financial shock!”