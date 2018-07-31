A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $73,000 Salary

11 a.m. — My phone is now saying the flight already took off. I go back to the gate to see what's up. They tell me to go to another gate and talk to the staff there, who says I can catch a connecting flight to Dallas through Austin and get into Dallas at 9 p.m. I was originally scheduled to arrive at 2:30 p.m., but oh well. Better to be safe. Plus I'll still make it in time to go out tonight! I walk to the new terminal and grab a large cold brew coffee and an overpriced fruit cup at Starbucks. It's $10.40, but I have $1.74 left on a gift card. $8.66