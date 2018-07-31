A Week In San Diego, CA On A $53,000 Salary

2:30 p.m. — I work at the shop until my boss comes back from the convention center. We usually close at 6, but there's an event at the library tonight so the shop will be open until it's over. I decide to stay for the event and ask my boyfriend and my roommate if they want to join. My roommate doesn't, but my boyfriend does. It's a concert with the guy who does the voice of Spongebob. We stay for about an hour and it's fun.