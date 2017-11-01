Money Diary: A Scientific Advisor On 58k

Mortgage: £1,117 (we recently moved to the south and we are still coming to terms with the crazy house prices, our mortgage in Scotland was less than £400!)

Utilities: £402 (£80 gas and electricity, £10 water, £196 council tax, £95 TV/internet/phone, £8 Netflix and £13 TV licence)

Transportation: £240 diesel for both cars

Phone bill: £82 (£38 for my contract)

Groceries: £240

Pet insurance: £25

Dog walker: £40

Gym membership: £145 (£75 for my membership and personal training sessions)

Savings: £1,000 per month (we currently have £16,200 in an ISA which is earmarked for some large home improvements)

Debt: I went to uni in Scotland so I didn’t have to pay tuition fees (thank you, Scottish government!) and I paid off a small student loan a couple of years ago. We have £1,000 on our 0% credit card as we booked flights to Sri Lanka, we will clear this with our “£1,000 savings” when my next paycheque comes in.