This week: "I'm a 37-year-old risk analyst who works from home. I live with my husband, S, and our 4-year-old daughter, C, in the town that we grew up in. S and I are high school sweethearts; we have been together for nearly 23 years and married for seven. We have both progressed in our careers since we moved in together and are pretty comfortable month to month. We are very fortunate that we never had high childcare costs as both sets of parents helped with childcare before C went to nursery. I work 28 hours across three and a half days and have one and a half days off with C. She's starting school soon and I am going to really miss our days off together. We share all our income and expenses therefore all the totals below are based on the household."