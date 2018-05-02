Money Diary: A Restaurant Manager In Newcastle On 23k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we are with a woman who recently left her job working for an independent business to pursue a similar role in a bigger, branded company – it's her first "big girl job". As part of the recruitment process, she has to complete 12 weeks of training all across the country and then pass a review. This week, she is off to a city three hours away from home and is worried as it will be the first time she's spent more than two nights away from her boyfriend, who she lives with. She says she is just as nervous about him being left to his own devices as she is about being away on her own. Will she come home to find a burnt pizza stuck to the bottom of the oven…again?!
Industry: Hospitality and restaurant management
Age: 24
Location: Northwest (but living away in the northeast!)
Salary: £23,000
Paycheque amount: £1,576.64
Number of housemates: 1 (my boyfriend)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Total rent (including bills) and council tax = £782 split between the two of us = £391
Loan payments: £42 student loan
Utilities: Included in the price of the flat
Transportation: My boyfriend and I share a car that we have on finance, totalling £168 per month including tax between us. We paid the insurance off in one go at the start of the year so the only other cost is around £30 per month petrol each, so £114 per month
Phone bill: £37
Savings? I wish! I do try to save around £200 per month but I donʼt beat myself up if I havenʼt managed it recently with changing jobs.
Other: I have a monthly prescription that I pay online for £17.60 (that reminds me to renew my monthly prescription card!). I also swapped my gym membership for Apple Music at £9.99 per month, the theory being it will encourage me to walk to work...maybe.
Total: £811.59