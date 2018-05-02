Money Diary: A Restaurant Manager In Newcastle On 23k

This week we are with a woman who recently left her job working for an independent business to pursue a similar role in a bigger, branded company – it's her first "big girl job". As part of the recruitment process, she has to complete 12 weeks of training all across the country and then pass a review. This week, she is off to a city three hours away from home and is worried as it will be the first time she's spent more than two nights away from her boyfriend, who she lives with. She says she is just as nervous about him being left to his own devices as she is about being away on her own. Will she come home to find a burnt pizza stuck to the bottom of the oven…again?!