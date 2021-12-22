Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Recruiter In London On 23k

A year ago me and my partner moved into a one-bedroom flat in London. I am extremely lucky as my partner's mother put a hefty deposit down for us along with other relations of his who wanted to see us on the property ladder. I was on furlough for almost a year during the height of the pandemic and this really affected my mental health (and, of course, my paycheque). I have bounced back in the past six months and I'm enjoying work again but would like to make as much as my colleagues (some get £4,000 in their paycheque!). Recruiters can make a hefty uncapped commission and I’m hoping to see growth in the next few years."



Occupation: Recruitment consultant

Industry: Sales

Age: 27

Location: London

Salary: £23,000 plus commission

Paycheque amount: £1,500 plus, depending on commission

Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend

Pronouns: She/her