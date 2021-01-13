Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Radiographer On 31k (& Getting The Vaccine!)

Housing costs: £500 rent for a one-bedroom flat (no bills included).

Loan payments: Student loan repayment is usually between £80-£180 (again varies depending on my paycheque) – I’m very lucky that I didn’t have to pay tuition fees as my degree was NHS sponsored at the time. Minimum of £200 a month to my credit card to clear it before the interest-free period ends.

Utilities: £24.70 water, £40.86 gas and electric, £36 internet, £79 council tax.

Transportation: £50 for petrol per month (anything over this comes out of ‘fun money’) and car tax monthly which is £10. I used to budget £50 a month for parking at work but since the first lockdown, parking has been free for staff. I pay for my car insurance annually.

Phone bill: £28 plus £7 insurance.

Savings? £600 in a Lifetime ISA set up earlier this year and £2,500 in various Monzo pots (£1k in car, £1k in holiday for when we can eventually travel again and the rest in a pot currently called 'lockdown/Christmas'). This is huge for me compared to the beginning of the year when I had no savings at all.

Other: £23 prescription skincare subscription, £9.99 Spotify, £21.33 Society of Radiographers membership, £7.99 Netflix. £20 quarterly for a home workout app since I cancelled my gym membership in the summer, £45 professional registration fees twice a year, £79 annually Amazon Prime.