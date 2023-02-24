Money Diary: A Project Manager On 40k

This week: "I’m 27 years old and live in London. I moved here after graduating from university and currently work as a senior project manager in the charity sector. I’ve been in my job for almost three years and while it’s well paid for the sector, I’m not enjoying the work anymore so I am keen for something new. I live with my partner, B, who earns more than me (but I've always had more savings). We have been together for almost four years and living together for over two years. Around six months ago we moved into our new flat, which we bought together. We split the deposit equally through our own savings built up from earned/inherited income over time (B also received some support from their parents). We both recognise how extremely lucky we are to have bought our own place and know we are part of the privileged minority whose parents can provide financial support. We got lucky and fixed our mortgage for five years at a low rate, before the economy crashed, so our overheads have never been lower. I think as a couple we have a similar approach to finances and talk about them regularly. We try and strike a balance between making the most of living in such a fun city and saving for the future."