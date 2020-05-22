Money Diary: A Project Manager WFH In East Anglia On 27.5k

Housing costs: £993.10 mortgage. Because I had/have a terrible credit score, we ended up with a ludicrously high interest mortgage. When we can remortgage in 20 months, we should hopefully be able to get a much lower rate. I live with S and my squishy dog (pup).

Debt repayments: I got a consolidation loan last year, which I still owe £1,735 on. I owed various bits of money in various places and this seemed the best way to get organised and hopefully raise my credit score. I pay £293 towards my loan each month.

Other monthly expenses: Council tax £133.98, electricity and gas £60, water £62, Virgin broadband £38, Netflix £11.99, Spotify Family £14.99, YouTube Premium £17.99, mobile contract £59.99 (bloody rip-off), pet insurance £11.81, razor subscription £8, prepaid prescriptions £9 (I typically get three prescriptions per month but with a prepayment plan, you pay a set amount each month, no matter how many you get. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who gets more than one prescription each month). Couch repayments £23.22, mileage tracker £4.49 (no idea what this is, it’s a thing that S has).

Savings? Our savings were completely depleted when we moved, so we’re starting from scratch. Last month we managed to save £700, largely thanks to not spending money going out; we aim to save £500 a month normally. Some of this will go on mortgage overpayments, some towards buying a larger house in a few years, and some towards future holidays or random big things.