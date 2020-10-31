Money Diary: A Project Manager In Bristol On 34k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am a project manager living in Bristol with my husband, T. We have both been working from home since the beginning of lockdown, which has saved us a lot on commuting. I like working from home but do miss the social aspect of the office at times. I am a qualified social worker and progressed from social worker to my current role, managing a team of family support workers and therapists. I grew up in a single-parent household and I am eternally in awe of my mum raising four of us on her own. We had everything we needed despite being a low-income family. I have always had jobs, since the age of 12 – big up the paper round! I think this has made me respect every earned penny and I probably overthink my purchases when it comes to clothes etc. However I fully believe in enjoying life and am happy to spend money on experiences because life is short and I don’t want to regret missing out on it."
Industry: Social care
Age: 31
Location: Bristol
Salary: £34,400 + £1,500 yearly overtime for overseeing another project.
Paycheque amount: £2,112.24 after pension contribution and student loan (£125 p/m).
Number of housemates: One, my husband T.
Monthly Expenses
Industry: Social care
Age: 31
Location: Bristol
Salary: £34,400 + £1,500 yearly overtime for overseeing another project.
Paycheque amount: £2,112.24 after pension contribution and student loan (£125 p/m).
Number of housemates: One, my husband T.
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage: £812.36 split with T.
Loan payments: Student loan only which is deducted from pay.
Utilities: Council tax £134 p/m, water £31.15 p/m, TV licence £13.20 p/m, gas and electric though Bulb £54 p/m, internet £22.99 p/m, all split with T.
Transportation: Combined car and home insurance £49p/m, car tax £14p/m, petrol approx £40 p/m, £66.99 annual breakdown cover, all split with T.
Phone bill: £10 p/m SIM only. I bought my phone secondhand from giffgaff marketplace a couple of years ago.
Savings? £5,500 shared savings with T in premium bonds. £3,500 personal savings in premium bonds, £1,500 of which was a student loan refund. Our savings prior to this went on our honeymoon which was part funded by a credit card which we have just finished paying off. We put £250 each in joint premium bonds per month and £150 each per month in another savings account to go towards either a big cost item/holiday, in which we have £0 currently as used for a camping trip earlier in the month. I put away £250 per month into my own savings. We are planning on pooling our savings for a camper van in the new year which we hope to do up ourselves, as much as we can.
Other: 18-month internet contract I set up for my mum at the beginning of lockdown so she could video call family and watch decent TV during lockdown £23.50. £34 p/m MoveGB subscription – considering quitting now most things aren’t running but I have a good price and the online classes are good. £90 annual Social Work registration. Netflix £7.21 split with T. Spotify £14.99 split three ways with T’s family. Local veg box subscription £13.50 p/m split with T.
Loan payments: Student loan only which is deducted from pay.
Utilities: Council tax £134 p/m, water £31.15 p/m, TV licence £13.20 p/m, gas and electric though Bulb £54 p/m, internet £22.99 p/m, all split with T.
Transportation: Combined car and home insurance £49p/m, car tax £14p/m, petrol approx £40 p/m, £66.99 annual breakdown cover, all split with T.
Phone bill: £10 p/m SIM only. I bought my phone secondhand from giffgaff marketplace a couple of years ago.
Savings? £5,500 shared savings with T in premium bonds. £3,500 personal savings in premium bonds, £1,500 of which was a student loan refund. Our savings prior to this went on our honeymoon which was part funded by a credit card which we have just finished paying off. We put £250 each in joint premium bonds per month and £150 each per month in another savings account to go towards either a big cost item/holiday, in which we have £0 currently as used for a camping trip earlier in the month. I put away £250 per month into my own savings. We are planning on pooling our savings for a camper van in the new year which we hope to do up ourselves, as much as we can.
Other: 18-month internet contract I set up for my mum at the beginning of lockdown so she could video call family and watch decent TV during lockdown £23.50. £34 p/m MoveGB subscription – considering quitting now most things aren’t running but I have a good price and the online classes are good. £90 annual Social Work registration. Netflix £7.21 split with T. Spotify £14.99 split three ways with T’s family. Local veg box subscription £13.50 p/m split with T.