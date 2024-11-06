Money Diary: A Project Manager On £34,000

Housing costs: £342 mortgage.

Loan payments: £0

Savings? £1,250 in a "bills" account. I put £250 per month in here to pay for service charges/buildings insurance. I’ve had no contact from the managing company since I bought the property (despite me chasing them). I know this bill is going to come eventually but for now, it's nice seeing it build up. I will also use this pot to pay for my car insurance renewal when it is due. I have £4,000 in a personal savings account, to which I’m currently adding £500/month to rebuild my savings since buying my apartment (and admittedly a summer full of holidays and events). Once I have a good emergency fund, I will be reducing this to £250 a month and putting the rest into investments.

Pension? I pay 5% and I believe between my employer and the tax relief from the government, this is made up to 10%. There's only about £5k in there currently and I am acutely aware that I need to be preparing for the future better.

Utilities: £29.30 water, £122.83 for gas, electricity and broadband combined.

All other monthly payments: £103 council tax, £10 giffgaff SIM only, £10.90 life insurance, £11.79 income protection, £11.41 contents insurance policy, £16.62 for my car tax. Subscriptions: £4.99 Netflix, £10.99 Spotify, £26 Now TV Sports, £10 Guide Dogs charity, £2.99 Apple storage, £2.29 F1 app.