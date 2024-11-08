Money Diary: A Programme Manager On £40,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 30-year-old programme manager working at a university and living in south Wales. I moved here for university and never went back home to the Midlands. I enjoy my job as it is rewarding and I have a very good work-life balance — I highly recommend working in higher education for the great annual leave and other perks.
My partner, D, and I bought our first home 18 months ago, having been together for five years, and were lucky to secure a low interest rate for five years at 3%. With regards to money, I would say I’m naturally cautious and more of a saver. Nothing gives me more of a thrill than a great yellow sticker reduction in the supermarket!
My mum passed away just over 18 months ago and grief really does affect every aspect of your life. I attempted to be ‘busy’ all the time, used clothes shopping and spending as a distraction and quick dopamine fix, and effectively stopped caring about my finances. I am more aware of this now and have severely curbed the shopping habit and tried to face my grief. I’ve also had some counselling (both private and via my workplace), though I’ve paused that for now.
Until recently, money was quite tight as I was the breadwinner and covered most bills while D was working part-time. He’s now back in a full-time role so we contribute equally and can start thinking about long-term things we’d like to do together like getting married or renovating the house. For now, we really enjoy our nice little life with our cats."
Occupation: Programme manager
Industry: Higher education
Age: 30
Location: South Wales
Salary: £40,521
Paycheque amount: £2,496.35. Each month I pay £750 into savings and £850 into our joint bills account, which also covers food and fuel.
Number of housemates: One: my partner, D. We have two cats, T and S.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £701.29 mortgage.
Loan payments: £80 towards my student loan (unlikely to be ever paid off…).
Savings? £2,382 in an instant savings account, £700 in joint savings and £21,000 in an ISA. I’ve just opened a stocks and shares ISA with Monzo and I'm planning to put £50 to £100 in that a month, but there’s just £5 in there currently. I have a 'save the change' setting on my debit account that rounds up what I spend to the nearest £1 and transfers it to your savings. It probably works out at about £30 a month and I barely notice it.
Pension? I contribute 6.1% of my salary and my employer contributes 14.5% but I have no idea how much I’ve saved. I did consolidate some of my pensions a few years ago as I’ve moved jobs several times.
Utilities: £26.20 broadband, £240 water (every six months), £70-£170 gas and electric (we’re on a variable rate), £161 council tax.
All other monthly payments: £4.24 boiler cover, £15 life insurance (for both of us), £28 pet insurance, £14.13 TV licence, £38 phone contract. Subscriptions: £16.82 private dental plan, £11.99 Spotify Premium, £2 Disney+ (my friend’s account; I send a contribution), £4.99 Netflix Basic, £11.30 TOTM sanitary products (bimonthly subscription).
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I studied a three-year undergraduate degree. I was part of the first cohort of students to be charged £9k tuition fees back in 2012 and the cost felt quite intimidating at the time, though you’re not charged upfront. Due to coming from a low-income household, I was eligible for the maximum maintenance grants and loans, including a £500 bursary from my university when I volunteered abroad for a month. Fortunately I didn’t need to work during my degree as living costs were low in my city, but I topped myself up with summer jobs and one-off paid jobs like open days or taking part in research studies.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My mum and dad had an extremely cautious attitude to money and were big savers. They both grew up with very little and were keen to ensure that I grew up with everything I needed. Both were very wary of debt and instilled in me the importance of saving and being sensible, and I saved money from a young age. Mum never spent any money on herself and put the child benefit she received into a savings account for me. I was quite aware that I didn’t have some experiences that my friends had, like going on regular holidays abroad or eating out, but I never went without and my parents saved hard for everything we had. Now I have my own money, I LOVE going out to eat and travelling but I try to adopt a measured approach as well.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I left for university when I was 19 and only came home in the summer between my first and second year. I moved out properly when I was 22, when I moved in with my ex and got my first full-time job working in event management.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I’ve worked full-time since I was 22 and have been financially responsible since then. My parents have always been there for me and I know they would help if I needed it but I’ve never gone to them about anything. They wouldn’t have tolerated irresponsible financial behaviour, either.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
When I was 16 I did some work experience at an estate agent in my local village and they offered me a paid weekend job doing admin and filing. It was a good first experience in an office environment. I was only paid £5 an hour but it felt like a fortune.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, though on paper I’m doing well and earning more money than my parents ever did in minimum wage or cash-in-hand jobs. However, I’m so painfully aware of how much things cost. My partner and I manage fine month by month, but I wonder how we will manage if we decide to get married, have a child or need to upgrade our 10-year-old car or do work on our house (which is already a doer-upper). I can’t understand how people have thousands of pounds to put towards these things.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, my mum passed away in 2022 and I received £15k in her will, which I still have in my savings and haven’t touched. When I was younger, my mum received £10k unexpectedly after her uncle passed away and she put £5k of that into a savings account for me as well. I have always been grateful that she did everything she could to make sure I was looked after and set up for my own life.
