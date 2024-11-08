Money Diary: A Programme Manager On £40,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My mum and dad had an extremely cautious attitude to money and were big savers. They both grew up with very little and were keen to ensure that I grew up with everything I needed. Both were very wary of debt and instilled in me the importance of saving and being sensible, and I saved money from a young age. Mum never spent any money on herself and put the child benefit she received into a savings account for me. I was quite aware that I didn’t have some experiences that my friends had, like going on regular holidays abroad or eating out, but I never went without and my parents saved hard for everything we had. Now I have my own money, I LOVE going out to eat and travelling but I try to adopt a measured approach as well.