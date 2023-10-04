Money Diary: A Product Owner On £34,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

In my early childhood, I always remember my mum saying we had to wait until payday if we asked for something and there was a time she got the smarties card (a Capital One credit card) and told me not to tell my dad. As I got older, it felt like peaks and troughs, sometimes we felt well off and other times not. When I was 18, my parents’ house was repossessed after they were both declared bankrupt. In the lead up to this I used my wages to help support them and my younger sibling, paying for gas and electric and ensuring my sibling had everything they needed for school. This experience caused me to make mistakes with debt in my early twenties but I'm now coming out of that with only the two loans left to pay off.