Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old PR Exec In Yorkshire On 21k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: I transfer £565 to the joint account every month which covers my half of the mortgage as well as my share of the food shopping, cat stuff and utility bills. J earns more than me so we split the food shops, cat things and bills proportionately to our salaries.

Loan payments: £0 – I don't earn enough to pay back my student loan yet.

Utilities: Included in my housing costs.

Transportation: £139.27 per month for my car on a PCP deal. I usually budget £40 a month for petrol although I pay significantly less than this now as I hardly use my car with working from home.

Phone bill: £10 for a SIM-only contract (I bought my phone outright a few years ago).

Savings? Most of my savings were wiped out from buying the house. I currently save £250 per month towards the wedding and put an extra £10-£50 into my 'rainy day' savings pot in my Starling account, which I mostly dip into for hair and nail appointments and other occasional treats, but I suppose it's also an emergency fund. I have about £3,500 saved towards the wedding (with this account dipped into to pay for some wedding purchases already), £380 in my Starling 'car fund' pot which is essentially my insurance excess, and there's currently around £150 in the 'rainy day' pot. I wasn't able to save nearly as much as I'd have liked to last year due to being on a reduced salary for most of the year.

Other: £5.99 for a BritBox subscription (J pays for Netflix).