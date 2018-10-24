Money Diary: A PR In Dublin On 22k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 25-year-old in Dublin who's moved back in with her parents while she starts a new job and figures out how to manage her money for the very first time...
"I’ve recently moved back home from living abroad, and started a new job. I’ve only had one full paycheque so far, so I’m slowly learning to budget. Like every millennial, I flitter between panicking about the future and being frugal, and treating myself, because why not? Realistically I’ll never be able to afford a house, and paying the sky-high rates in Dublin feels like the equivalent of burning money right now.
I love to travel, so have a permanent list of places I want to go. I try to keep some money set aside for these trips. I had some grand ideas about taking six months to do a trip across Central and South America, but instead I succumbed to the corporate life and got a job.
It’s been a huge change living with my parents and adjusting to work life. So far so good, I think. I’m usually so bad at budgeting but I’m trying to learn and get better each month. I have a top-up only bank card I try to upload to every once in a while, but in the past month I’ve forgotten to use it.
I know I probably spend too much on coffee and eating out, but it's the main way I socialise and catch up with friends and family. Finding good restaurants and having nice meals with my favourite people are some of my favourite things to do."
Industry: Communications
Age: 25
Location: Dublin
Salary: €25,000 (£22,000)
Paycheque amount: €1,819 monthly (£1,601)
Number of housemates: Living with my parents until I can afford to move out (but I've only just started my job and Dublin is in the middle of a housing crisis and rents are insane, so I'll be home for another few months until I've saved enough and found the right place).
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: €300 (£264) per month to my parents
Loan payments: €0
Transportation: €40-50 (£35-44) on petrol
Phone bill: Currently on a pay as you go plan, so I usually top up monthly by €20 (£17.61) (in the process of scouting for a better deal elsewhere with better coverage).
Savings? I actually don’t have a savings account, I just mentally set aside money in my account that’s not to be spent. I’ve been meaning to open one though.
Credit card: Varies monthly, depending on what I’ve been doing or whether I've been away. Last month’s bill was €110 (£96.83).
Other: Gym membership €29 (£25.53), Spotify €9.99 (£8.79).
