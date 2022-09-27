Money Diary: A Policy Advisor In London On 28.5k

Housing costs: £750 rent for my half of a two-bedroom flat.

Loan payments: I have two student loans, which are deducted from my paycheque. I also have about £400 to pay off across two credit cards – I try and pay off at least £50 each month.

Savings? Around £15,784. £2,913 in a high interest account, which I add a bit to every month. I also have £1,438 in a Lifetime ISA, £75 in a Stocks and Shares ISA and £1,058 invested in other shares. My parents also have about £10,300 in a savings account for me, from birthdays and gifts when I was younger.

Pension? I pay 5.45% into it and my employer contributes around 26%. Yay for public sector pensions!

Utilities: £89 council tax (I pay two thirds of the council tax as my partner is a student and isn’t eligible to pay, though he still pays a third of the overall bill). £52 direct debit to my partner for 50% of our bills (Wi-Fi, water, electricity and gas).

All other monthly payments: My parents still pay my phone bill but I’m sure this will change when my contract expires in three months. £32.99 gym membership. Subscriptions: £9.95 Estrid, £7.50 recycled toilet paper.