Money Diary: A Police Officer On £44,500

What was your first job and why did you get it?

I did some babysitting for family friends on the army barracks when I was about 13 (it's mad to think I was that young looking after other people's kids). But my first proper job was in the local army shop when I was about 16. I was always keen to earn my own money.



Do you worry about money now?

I feel conscious of my credit card debt and I am keen to try and pay off as much as possible this year. I worry that I’ll have this forever but generally not so much. I have a partner to share all of life’s costs with and parents I know I can go to if I need to. I work in a pretty stable job and there is always overtime going if I want to do it.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No I haven’t.