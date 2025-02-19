Money Diary: A Police Officer On £44,500

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 32 year-old living in Surrey and working as a police officer in South London. I wrote my first money diary about four years ago when I was working in neighbourhood policing and had just gone through a break up. My life has completely changed since then. I now work in emergency response policing (I get to drive the fast cars with the sirens and lights) and I live with my partner and his seven year-old son who stays with us on the days my partner (also a police officer but on a different team) isn’t working late shifts. Me and my parter met on response policing, however, now work on different teams. My salary has taken a big jump but my savings still aren’t great. However, I am a million times happier and although I’m paying about four times the rent I was four years ago, I wouldn’t change a thing."
Occupation: Police officer
Industry: Public sector
Age: 32
Location: Surrey
Salary: £44,500
Paycheque Amount: £2,400 after tax etc comes out.
Number of housemates: One (M) although his son (J) stays with us a few nights a week.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: I pay £825 towards the rent and M pays £975 as he earns slightly more at the moment.
Loan payments: I pay around £130 for my student loan.
Savings?: I try and put at least £150 a way each month. I have about £6,000 in savings currently.
Pension? I have no idea how much is in my pension but I paid around £400 this month.
Utilities: £46.60 gas/electricity, £124 council tax, £21 wifi, £15.90 TV license.
All other monthly payments: £36.31 car insurance, £34.98 gym membership, £15.75 car tax, £53 phone bill, £6.78 business insurance, £4.27 renters insurance. Subscriptions: £10.99 Netflix, £16.99 Spotify, £0.99 Apple.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to uni to study film and media. I got a student loan but also worked part-time for the entire three years. My parents would also kindly give me money if I ever needed any.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I don’t remember too many conversations about it but I think we were comfortable. My dad was in the army and so my mum had to find work wherever we ended up moving to every three years. They did always advise not to get a credit card but I went against that advice, oops.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
As noted in my last diary, I moved back in 2021 after my ex and I broke up. I was there for maybe a few months before I started renting with my housemate. There was a period of about six months when I moved back again after my housemate bought a place for herself, where I eventually ended up moving in as well. That was 2022 and the final time living there. I’m lucky that they are my safety net if I need.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I would say about 29 when I moved out of my parents' place for the final time. This probably seems quite old but I’m grateful for my parents being there and letting me stay with them when needed.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I did some babysitting for family friends on the army barracks when I was about 13 (it's mad to think I was that young looking after other people's kids). But my first proper job was in the local army shop when I was about 16. I was always keen to earn my own money.
Do you worry about money now?
I feel conscious of my credit card debt and I am keen to try and pay off as much as possible this year. I worry that I’ll have this forever but generally not so much. I have a partner to share all of life’s costs with and parents I know I can go to if I need to. I work in a pretty stable job and there is always overtime going if I want to do it.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No I haven’t.
