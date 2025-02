Money Diary: A Police Officer On £44,500

This week: "I'm a 32 year-old living in Surrey and working as a police officer in South London. I wrote my first money diary about four years ago when I was working in neighbourhood policing and had just gone through a break up. My life has completely changed since then. I now work in emergency response policing (I get to drive the fast cars with the sirens and lights) and I live with my partner and his seven year-old son who stays with us on the days my partner (also a police officer but on a different team) isn’t working late shifts. Me and my parter met on response policing, however, now work on different teams. My salary has taken a big jump but my savings still aren’t great. However, I am a million times happier and although I’m paying about four times the rent I was four years ago, I wouldn’t change a thing."Police officerPublic sector32Surrey£44,500£2,400 after tax etc comes out.One (M) although his son (J) stays with us a few nights a week.She/herI pay £825 towards the rent and M pays £975 as he earns slightly more at the moment.I pay around £130 for my student loan.I try and put at least £150 a way each month. I have about £6,000 in savings currently.I have no idea how much is in my pension but I paid around £400 this month.£46.60 gas/electricity, £124 council tax, £21 wifi, £15.90 TV license.£36.31 car insurance, £34.98 gym membership, £15.75 car tax, £53 phone bill, £6.78 business insurance, £4.27 renters insurance. Subscriptions: £10.99 Netflix, £16.99 Spotify, £0.99 Apple.