Money Diary: A Police Community Support Officer In North Wales On 23.5k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £150, which I split between Mum and Dad as they split the bills between each other.

Loan payments: None. I save up in the year and then try to pay for bigger expenses like car insurance outright.

Utilities: Included in board.

Transportation: Around £50 per month petrol.

Phone bill: £10.

Savings? I have five savings accounts, this might be excessive but it works for me as I know exactly what this money is for. £350 in a LISA for a house deposit. I put £50 in everyday savings for a holiday (this is normally £100 per month, however I'm not anticipating a holiday this year, so I've reduced it as there's already a good amount in there and I'll just use this for next year's holiday instead). I put £50 in another savings account for car maintenance and annual insurance, which is around £350 so saving £600 per year is usually enough. Then I put £50 in an ISA for emergency savings. I've reached my target of three months' savings so now I'm just topping it up so that I'm ~extra~ secure, in case I need to buy a new car or something. Which I probably will next year because mine is making some questionable noises and is 12 years old! I also have another ISA which has £7k in it, which I just put the odd £20 in here and there because I'm not entirely sure what to use this money for. I think when it's time to renew I'll put some in my house deposit LISA and then leave a couple of grand out and that can be my 'furniture' savings pot. How many savings pots is too many?

Other: £5 Spotify. Also, I'm thinking of starting a small handmade business! So I've probably spent around £50 this month buying small quantities of product to start generating ideas and testing the products out. Watch this space!