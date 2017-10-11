Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 28-year-old Detective Constable with the Metropolitan Police. Due to London weighting, she earns well but gives a big amount to her pension (for which she is aware she will be grateful down the line!). She also gets free travel across London, however, considering she's often had to step in and deal with incidents when she's off duty, it's a perk well earned!
Industry: Police
Age: 28
Location: Central London
Salary: £32,727 including £6,711 London weighting
Paycheque amount per month: Approximately £1,700 before overtime – I pay 11% pension and have a lot of automatic deductions such as insurance and Police Federation subscription.
Number of housemates: One, my brother. I’ve lived in many a London house-share and this is the best so far as you no longer need to leave passive-aggressive Post-its asking strangers to clear up after themselves. You can just having a slanging match and still be cool. Win.
Age: 28
Location: Central London
Salary: £32,727 including £6,711 London weighting
Paycheque amount per month: Approximately £1,700 before overtime – I pay 11% pension and have a lot of automatic deductions such as insurance and Police Federation subscription.
Number of housemates: One, my brother. I’ve lived in many a London house-share and this is the best so far as you no longer need to leave passive-aggressive Post-its asking strangers to clear up after themselves. You can just having a slanging match and still be cool. Win.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Rent £600
Loan payments: Student loan £100 per month approximately which comes directly out of my paycheque; £142 per month car lease; try and pay as much of my credit card off as I can per month (varies).
Utilities: Council tax £80 each; TV licence £30; gas and electric £20 each. My brother pays for the internet and water.
Transportation: Free in London thanks to job.
Phone bill: £50 per month with Spotify unlimited included. Seems extortionate when I write it down!
Health insurance: Nope.
Savings: £20 a month with Police Mutual, anything I don’t spend just stays in my current account.
Other: Netflix £7.99 a month which the rest of the fam sponge off of; car tax £11; Equity membership £10 – I worked as an actress a long time ago and have kept the membership so no one else can use my name, just in case I want to go back to it.
Loan payments: Student loan £100 per month approximately which comes directly out of my paycheque; £142 per month car lease; try and pay as much of my credit card off as I can per month (varies).
Utilities: Council tax £80 each; TV licence £30; gas and electric £20 each. My brother pays for the internet and water.
Transportation: Free in London thanks to job.
Phone bill: £50 per month with Spotify unlimited included. Seems extortionate when I write it down!
Health insurance: Nope.
Savings: £20 a month with Police Mutual, anything I don’t spend just stays in my current account.
Other: Netflix £7.99 a month which the rest of the fam sponge off of; car tax £11; Equity membership £10 – I worked as an actress a long time ago and have kept the membership so no one else can use my name, just in case I want to go back to it.