Housing costs: Rent £600

Loan payments: Student loan £100 per month approximately which comes directly out of my paycheque; £142 per month car lease; try and pay as much of my credit card off as I can per month (varies).

Utilities: Council tax £80 each; TV licence £30; gas and electric £20 each. My brother pays for the internet and water.

Transportation: Free in London thanks to job.

Phone bill: £50 per month with Spotify unlimited included. Seems extortionate when I write it down!

Health insurance: Nope.

Savings: £20 a month with Police Mutual, anything I don’t spend just stays in my current account.

Other: Netflix £7.99 a month which the rest of the fam sponge off of; car tax £11; Equity membership £10 – I worked as an actress a long time ago and have kept the membership so no one else can use my name, just in case I want to go back to it.