Housing costs: £600 (my half of the rent).

Loan payments: Currently £44 a month is paid straight from my salary to my student loan. This does not even cover a quarter of the interest each month – joy.

Utilities: Council tax £70 (my half monthly), electricity and gas £30 (my half monthly), water is paid biannually but I put away £10 a month to cover my half, Wi-Fi £12 (my half monthly), TV licence £79.50 (my half for the year).

Transportation: No fixed amount anymore as I’m working from home.

Phone bill: £10 a month SIM-only.

Savings? £28,000 in premium bonds and £2,000 in a Help To Buy ISA. I need to make some decisions this summer as to what I want to do with my savings. I put a minimum of £200 a month into premium bonds but in the last year this has varied massively and is often a lot more.

Other: Spotify £7, Google Storage £1.79, Amazon Prime £20 for the year for my quarter (shared with N and his parents), Netflix £0 (we sponge off mine and N’s parents). Because Big M has FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), pet insurance was crazy expensive so after doing a lot of research we each put away £10 a month into an emergency pot for him instead. Contact lenses £0 this year as my mum very kindly bought them for me when she was getting hers over xmas, contents insurance £36.96 (my half for the year).