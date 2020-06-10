Money Diary: A PhD Student In Leeds Under Lockdown

This week: "I’m a fully funded full-time PhD researcher living in Leeds. I have only four months left of funding, so I’m manically trying to get a good full draft of my thesis completed by September and then I can start applying for jobs (all being well).



A year and a half ago I moved back in with my parents following a relationship breakdown. To cut a long story short, I had a mortgage with my ex-partner and got bought out. This was a huge financial strain as the buyout agreement wasn’t good, so I hardly got any money back. I was in a position where I had to save for a house pretty much from scratch again, so moving back with my parents was the only viable option for me. They are really relaxed with board payments because my income is about to run out and they want me to be able to save as much as I can so I can buy a house again once I have a full-time job. I’ve had months where I’ve not paid any board at all. Again, I know this is a very privileged position – I’ll be eternally grateful!