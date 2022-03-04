Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old PhD Student On A 20k Stipend



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



I studied history as an undergrad. I paid for this with a student loan and the maximum maintenance grant I was eligible for, which I haven’t even begun paying off. My master’s was fully paid for by a scholarship which covered maintenance (about £11,000 a year) and fees (about £11,000). I also worked at international summer schools in the summer, which helped me to save a bit. Cambridge has a 'no job policy' in term time so you’re not allowed to work.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



We had quite open conversations about money growing up. Although we were comfortable, I knew my parents worried about money a bit, especially when we had a big purchase. Before she had me, my mum was a single parent living on benefits and consequently she has always been very frugal. My mum is very knowledgeable about finances and has taught me the importance of having a safety net. My dad is much more relaxed about money but he is also less clued up.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I moved out at 18 to go to university but feel like I properly moved out when I graduated from my first degree, at 21.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



My parents supported me throughout undergrad because my maintenance grant didn’t even cover my rent. I lived off £150 a month, which I found really stressful but which I was also very grateful for. I became financially responsible for myself when I started my master’s at 21, as I could live off my scholarship.



What was your first job and why did you get it?



My first job was as a waitress at 17. I got it to pay for fun things to do and for going out with my friends.



Do you worry about money now?



Yes, I do. I know I shouldn’t – I'm comfortable and I'm really privileged to have been given such a generous PhD stipend (mine is more generous than the average in the humanities, which is about £15,500 a year). However, academia is also a really insecure industry. It’s not uncommon for one history post to attract 800 applicants. Although it’s my dream, I really worry that I will not be able to make it in the industry and then I will be behind my peers if I have to try something else.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?



I received £2,000 from my grandma when she passed away, which I was very grateful for and know I’m really lucky to have received.