Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Personal Assistant Living With Parents & Partner

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? There was never an expectation put on me by my parents but I did feel it from the school. I attended university for six months and decided to leave to get an apprenticeship. I had to pay for the first half of the year, costing £4,500, plus all of my student loan. I am now paying this back monthly through my salary.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents were quite open about money and regularly talked to my sister and I about how to manage money. When I was younger, money used to burn a hole in my pocket so my mum helped me with that a lot.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents' house?

I will be moving out of my parents' house in November. J and I have just bought a house together about 20 minutes north of my parents' home.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

When I finished my apprenticeship scheme I started to pay for a lot more in my life including my phone and car bills. However, my parents cover most of my housing costs as J and I have been saving to move out.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was working as a glass collector at a nightclub. I’d just finished my first year of A-levels and wanted money to spend to go out with my friends.



Do you worry about money now?

I really worry about money. During the pandemic I was able to save a lot, which meant I could buy my house, but now that I have it and we are going back into the office more, I've started to worry about whether I’ll be able to afford everything.