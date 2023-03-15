Money Diary: A Payroll Associate In Belfast On 36k

This week: "I’m a 35-year-old single lady who is a self-confessed extra dog mom. I bought my house last year and could never have achieved this without the help of co-ownership. I live just outside Belfast, as the cost of living anywhere near the city is impossible. I work from home remotely so I'm quite lucky to not have to spend on commuting costs or lunches. I had a really great amount of savings built up before buying my house (around £9k) but after deposit (5% my half), the remaining £4k has quickly dwindled with living costs, socialising and general house maintenance. I am the millennial house-poor dream! I have a back condition so working from home is a godsend, however I can't get all the types of non-working insurance usually available for mortgages so I'm trying to be super focused on building a fund in case I have to take more time off."