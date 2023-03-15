Money Diary: A Payroll Associate In Belfast On 36k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 35-year-old single lady who is a self-confessed extra dog mom. I bought my house last year and could never have achieved this without the help of co-ownership. I live just outside Belfast, as the cost of living anywhere near the city is impossible. I work from home remotely so I'm quite lucky to not have to spend on commuting costs or lunches. I had a really great amount of savings built up before buying my house (around £9k) but after deposit (5% my half), the remaining £4k has quickly dwindled with living costs, socialising and general house maintenance. I am the millennial house-poor dream! I have a back condition so working from home is a godsend, however I can't get all the types of non-working insurance usually available for mortgages so I'm trying to be super focused on building a fund in case I have to take more time off."
Occupation: Payroll associate at fintech bank
Industry: Banking
Age: 35
Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Salary: £36,250
Paycheque amount: £2,110 roughly
Number of housemates: None
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £490 (split between my mortgage and my half of co-ownership rent).
Loan payments: £100 on the credit card (interest-free, £2,000 left to pay).
Savings? £1,200 for emergencies.
Pension? I pay 4% of my wage salary sacrifice and my work matches that 4%.
Utilities: £75 rates (our version of council tax). £100 gas and £60 electric (Northern Ireland residents only got our £600 (higher than the rest of the UK) government energy payment this month so nothing for me to pay currently. Hoping this covers at least three months of gas and electric (it's a different set-up here)).
All other monthly payments: £18 SIM only phone contract, £15.50 pet worming, £40.41 pet insurance, £30 BT internet, £14.52 car tax, £31 life insurance. Subscriptions: £70 Butternut dog food box (he has pancreatitis so I'm super limited in options). £60 across Disney+, Amazon, Hayu (Below Deck addiction), Netflix, Now TV, Apple Music, iCloud.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I went to uni and dropped out in final year. I used a normal student loan to fund this. I went back to the Open University and paid that myself each month but I didn't complete the final year (I had to repeat a year there).
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents went bankrupt due to my dad’s business when I was around 17/18 so I have always had the fear of debt and not having enough money. I didn't do very well with my anxiety when I was younger and at one point I had £22k in debt between my car and credit cards. StepChange is an amazing charity which helped me finally get it all paid off about five years ago. I've been trying to rebuild credit for a house since then.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
To save money for a house I rented a flat with my mum until I moved out last year.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
Since I was 18. My family would do their best but they don’t have money to give.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
As soon as I turned 16 I got a job at a still-going high street shoe retailer. I loved it.
Do you worry about money now?
Absolutely, especially living alone and paying all the bills.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Nope.