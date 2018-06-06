Money Diary: A Mum Working Part-Time On 25.5k In London

Housing costs: Our mortgage is £720 a month, but we make overpayments. So £1,000 a month.

Loan payments: I always have a 0% interest credit card on the go, which is mostly used for household purchases (food shopping and booking holidays) and we have a standing order from our joint account for £150 paying things off every month. I then cover ad-hoc purchases I make for myself from my own account. OH also has a credit card, which he predominantly uses for work purposes. We’ve also borrowed some money from my dad to help with the building costs. This will be paid back once we’ve sold the house. Very grateful to him as it means we don’t have to worry about the interest on a loan.

Utilities: £300 (council tax, gas, electric, water, internet, TV licence).

Transportation: I do pay as you go. My daily cap is £11.60, which I reach on the days I work. It means I spend around £180 a month. Car tax and insurance is £45 a month.

Phone bill: £15.50 a month (SIM only).

Savings? I try to put away £200 a month, but often have to dip back into it by about £50 each month. Definitely two steps forward and one step back. OH is in the process of spending all his savings on the building work. I pay nothing towards my pension, so I just get my employer contribution money. Very scary.

Other? Approximately £800 on nursery fees for the child (£486 is paid by our childcare vouchers, and the rest is paid out of our joint account). Also £48 on the gym. I really weighed up this decision as I can only use it three times a week maximum due to my working hours. But it does really motivate me to actually exercise at lunch. We use OH’s parents’ login for Netflix.