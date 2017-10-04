Money Diary On Holiday: A Writer's Week In Paris, Not Writing (Much)

This week, though, she’s realising a dream: she’s going to spend a week at the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris, a sort of youth hostel for Irish artists on the city’s Left Bank. But she’s down to the dregs of her last royalty payment and doesn’t expect the next until after she’s arrived back home. This trip is going to have to involve some serious budgeting. Just as well she won’t be doing much sightseeing, shopping or café crème-ing. After all, she’s going there to write. Right?