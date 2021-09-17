Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old Orthopaedic Surgeon In Glasgow On 65k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £977 on a mortgage in Bristol and £475 rent in Glasgow. This has only overlapped for one month. I’m hopeful I can complete the sale of my flat before I have to pay both again.

Loan payments: Student loan only, which comes out before my paycheque is issued.

Savings? £3,200 across various savings accounts, £5,006 in a cash ISA, £1,205 in a stocks and shares ISA, £2,189 in a lifetime ISA. Once I get the money from my flat sale I intend to lock it away in the highest interest account I can find and then start looking for somewhere to buy in Glasgow in a year or so.

Pension? Yes, NHS pension.

All other monthly expenses: Phone bill £15. £144 council tax (hopefully I won’t have to pay double for more than one month), £34.50 electricity, £25.50 Wi-Fi and £18 contact lenses. £800 car insurance (petrol is reimbursed from work). £800 yearly in professional fees and medical indemnity. Subscriptions: £10 Spotify Premium, £8.40 to an online orthopaedics encyclopaedia, £7.99 Amazon Prime, £30 a month to the World Food Programme, £50 Netflix (once a year or so to share my friend’s).