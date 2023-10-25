Money Diary: An Operations Manager On £49,000

This week: “I’m an ops manager in the East Midlands living with my two daughters. I have worked in the same company for over 10 years now and the stability and flexibility has been great while my children have been growing up. I divorced around four years ago and I’m currently single. I bought my ex out of the house almost immediately and although I’m keen to move to somewhere bigger, the increasing costs make it seem more out of reach. I try to put away a little each month to allow for a family holiday once a year, so that has wiped out my savings this year, but now I will start saving again for next year. I am conscious of my incomings and outgoings and try to stay on track throughout the month, and instil in my children how important it is to save, but they don’t listen!”