Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Operations Director On 152k

This week: "I’m an operations director working for a tech company and living in central London with my boyfriend, R.



R and I bought our dream flat last October and are still in love with it! We agreed that I would contribute £40,000 towards the deposit and pay for all the furniture, decorations etc. and he would cover the rest. I’m comfortable with money and like to have a balance between enjoying life, treating myself and saving for emergencies every month but really need to get into the stocks and shares game. R and I have been together for four years; he has been there during the worst times in my life and is my absolute rock. He has a high-profile job that provides him a lot of financial security. We both travel for work a lot and pre-COVID we would either be lucky and cross over perfectly in the US or Singapore or would be at the opposite ends of the Earth. Lockdown was kind of a blessing for us as in the past four years we have never been in London together for more than two months consecutively. We didn't think that at the start though! R was stuck working in the US when travel restrictions went into effect so I went through the beginning of lockdown alone until he made it over in April."



Industry: Data

Age: 25

Location: London

Salary: £152,000

Paycheque amount: £7,642

Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend R