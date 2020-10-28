Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Operations Director On 152k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m an operations director working for a tech company and living in central London with my boyfriend, R.
R and I bought our dream flat last October and are still in love with it! We agreed that I would contribute £40,000 towards the deposit and pay for all the furniture, decorations etc. and he would cover the rest. I’m comfortable with money and like to have a balance between enjoying life, treating myself and saving for emergencies every month but really need to get into the stocks and shares game. R and I have been together for four years; he has been there during the worst times in my life and is my absolute rock. He has a high-profile job that provides him a lot of financial security. We both travel for work a lot and pre-COVID we would either be lucky and cross over perfectly in the US or Singapore or would be at the opposite ends of the Earth. Lockdown was kind of a blessing for us as in the past four years we have never been in London together for more than two months consecutively. We didn't think that at the start though! R was stuck working in the US when travel restrictions went into effect so I went through the beginning of lockdown alone until he made it over in April."
Industry: Data
Age: 25
Location: London
Salary: £152,000
Paycheque amount: £7,642
Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend R
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £0. R covers the mortgage.
Utilities: £500 into joint account for gas, electric, housing insurance, council tax (£1,560 paid yearly), broadband + TV, service charge.
Transportation: £400 in a pot in Monzo every month to cover taxis, petrol, trains, congestion charge etc. but with COVID this has nicely accumulated.
Phone bill: £15 (SIM only).
Savings? I have just over £9,000 in bonds which I don't touch and leave to enter the draw every month. £42,000 in a standard savings account to which I contribute a minimum of £2,000 every month, this covers emergencies to holidays.
Other: Car insurance £126, Netflix £11.99, Amazon Prime £7.99, Spotify £10, Audible £10, Glossybox £12.95, charity donation £350, Nourish Fit Food £38 weekly. Any money left over at the end of the month I transfer across to my savings.
