Money Diary: An Operations Analyst On £35,000

This week: "I am a 23-year-old grad working my first proper job in London while living at home in Hertfordshire. In the last year I have gone through a breakup with my long-term boyfriend so I have experienced lots of change and I am trying to work out what my new day-to-day life looks like. I work in operations at an investment management firm and I am very lucky to have got this job straight out of uni. However I am still thinking about my future and am considering doing my CFA (chartered financial analyst) exams so that I can have a better chance of moving into other careers that I have an interest in, such as being a portfolio manager or working with clients. I constantly think about money and my financial position, probably partially due to the industry I work in, but I am definitely a saver over a spender. I don't have a large interest in designer clothes or the new trendy things but I do like to travel and go on holiday. I don't mind spending money on that though, as once-in-a-lifetime experiences make me far happier than seeing a larger sum in my savings account."