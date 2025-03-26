This week: "I’m a 42 year-old Office and Quality Manager for a communications and security company. I have lived in Portsmouth my whole life, but the dream is one day to move somewhere with more countryside, fewer people and a gentler vibe. I have been married to my husband, V for 11 years, together 21 years, and we made the decision very early on that we did not want children. We are both very happy with our choice which means we have far more disposable income and time than the majority of our friends who do have children. We do, however, have two fur babies, a a two-year old dog, R and a 17 year-old cat, P. We bought our three-bedroom terrace house 16 years ago using an inheritance and we currently have about nine years left on the mortgage. I'd say I was equal spender and saver. I used to be bad with money in my 20s and got into debt and realised I couldn’t be trusted with credit, so I cut up all my credit cards and have never had one since. Recently we have been able to pay off a massive chunk of the mortgage and still have some saved. I love seeing it sitting there in the account gaining interest, so I have become addicted to topping it up as often as possible. Saying that I will always be an advocate of the ‘treat yourself’ brigade and do, often!"