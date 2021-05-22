Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Occupational Therapist On 30k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "Hi everyone! I’m a 23-year-old working and living in London. I work as an occupational therapist and am currently saving towards buying a house by getting together a hefty deposit. I’ve recently hit £20k saved so quite proud of myself!
I’ve been saving properly for over a year and have been able to hit some major milestones, which is great. It’s been a really long journey. My finances have been more of a focus for me for going on two years now. Prior to August 2019 I would spend my money frivolously and once went on a family holiday with £100 to my name (many moons ago when I was a teen). I’ve worked a range of retail jobs and used to struggle to say no to a discounted item. Although I am still tempted by yellow stickers, I have to make sure there's room in my monthly budget first!
I’ve tried my hand at a range of finance schemes. I've just started a YouTube channel about my savings, started a small business and begun trading (I’ve lost £5 so far! Not happy about that) but I find a clear budget and having a goal are what work best for me."
Industry: Health and social care
Age: 23
Location: London
Salary: £29,888 (which will be increasing, come on, we totally deserve more than a 1% increase).
Paycheque amount: Just under £2,000
Number of housemates: I live with my family.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £100 household contribution.
Loan payments: Student loan (depends on how much I get paid per month with or without overtime but on average around £25-£50 per month).
Utilities: £0 (paid for by family).
Transportation: £110
Phone bill: £12 contract.
Savings? £21,000 which I have saved over a year and a few months; the money I saved in 2019 went towards a Thailand holiday! This figure includes a few thousand I have in an ISA and £1,500 in an emergency fund.
Other: £300 savings towards my driving lessons. Professional membership £27.05 (monthly). FabFitFun subscription £45 per box and totally worth it.
