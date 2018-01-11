A Week In Oakland, CA, On $450/Day

6 p.m. — Still catching up! I fill them in on my seven-week Europe trip and they tell me about the last few weeks away. They bought a second home about 10 years ago with the intention of settling there when they're done with traveling all the time. I mention the yoga teacher training to them because I'm trying to figure out how to swing the cost of the three-and-a-half week program ($3,000). I won't be able to work during those weeks (no paid vacation because I'm a freelancer). I already have a lot of planned travel coming up in 2018, so I'm just trying to wrap my head around everything. My dad kind of scoffs at doing a yoga certification in San Francisco instead of in India (he was an Aikido practitioner for over 30 years and has trained in Japan, so I get where he's coming from). I make a mental note to check on the pricing and availability of programs in India when I get home.