Money Diary: A Nurse On 49k Living In London With Her Siblings

This week: "I live in London and I share my family home with my two siblings who are 25 and 18. We simply split the bills 50% (me), 45% (sister) and 5% (brother). Our parents have migrated back to Africa so visit us once every 1-2 years.
I’ve recently had a promotion (yay!) and I’m now a band 8A nurse in the NHS. My starting salary in this band is £49,077. I’ve opted out of the pension as it’s not a priority for me at the moment. I also have flexible bonds with two companies which I treat as pension planning. I paid off my consumer debt last year and I am now trying with all my will to save. I’m gradually learning to budget in line with my goals. I turn 29 this year and I’m the only one of all my siblings who has never seen the benefit of moving out of home. My boyfriend and I want to buy a house in London next year so we are saving as we both navigate through these times."
Industry: NHS
Age: 28
Location: London
Salary: £49,077
Paycheque amount: £3,084 (opted out of the NHS pension scheme)
Number of housemates: Two (sister, 25, and brother, 18)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £500 mortgage (I share our family home with my siblings).
Loan payments: £0
Utilities: £0 as all the bills are paid for between my siblings in a sister (45%) brother (5%) divide.
Transportation: £120 TfL Oyster pay as you go. £60 to fill up my 1.4l VW Beetle for the month.
Phone bill: £20 EE rolling contract.
Savings? Investment ISAs £400, house deposit £1,000-£1,750 (depends on outgoings).
Other: Car insurance £59.22, nursing union £16.40, swing class £40 once a fortnight.
