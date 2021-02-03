Money Diary: 25-Year-Old Nurse On 27k In Shropshire

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I am a 25-year-old nurse working for the NHS on a cardiothoracic (heart and lung) ward. I love how rewarding and interesting my job is. However, as someone who likes to have things to look forward to in order to counterbalance the stress of work, I would be lying if I didn’t say the last nine months hadn’t taken their toll. Throughout this diary I’ve tried to be as honest as possible and give some insight into what it can be like working in the NHS at the moment.
Like many, the pandemic has given me a lot of perspective and made me realise how lucky I am in many ways, but it has also made me think about what I would like to get out of life in the future. In my case that's either saving to buy a house (with a garden! Shoutout to anyone that's done this pandemic without an outdoor space), a dog and a campervan. Or, I'd like to emigrate to Australia with one of my friends.
Even though I’m undecided on which path to take yet, I think having something to aim for has definitely made me feel more positive and has also helped me stop aimlessly spending!"
Industry: NHS Healthcare
Age: 25
Location: Shropshire
Salary: £26,970
Paycheque Amount: £1,700-£2,000 depending on overtime and antisocial pay enhancement. This month's pay was £2,000 post-tax.
Number of housemates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: £475 a month in rent for a one bed house.
Loan Payments: £190 on the four year bank loan I have for my car. Student loan repayment can be anything between £10-£65 a month.
Savings?: £5,000 in savings: £2,500 in a help-to-buy ISA and £2,500 in a regular saver.
Other: £60 for gas and electric (my house is old and cold. In the warmer months it's more like £25). Council tax £86, Wi-Fi £22, water £10, £40.62 TV licence quarterly. £80-£100 in petrol, £35 car insurance, car tax is free, £11 breakdown cover.
Pre-pandemic car parking at work was approx £35 but at the moment this is free. Phone, £23, £16 union cover, £120 a year for Nursing and Midwife Council registration, pension is automatically deducted between 7.1-9.5% depending on salary.
My gym is £25 but frozen due to lockdown, I joined Fiit instead for £15 a month and then never touched it, when I went to cancel they offered me a £5/month for three months offer, so obviously I took that instead of actually cancelling my unused membership.
